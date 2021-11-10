Braggs couple accused of tying children to bed using zip ties

Nov. 10—A Braggs man and woman were charged Tuesday in Muskogee County District Court with child abuse and child neglect after a Muskogee County sheriff's deputy found that two children in their home were tied to a bed using zip ties, according to court documents.

Keith Emory Morrison, 36, and Shawna Laniece Lee, 43, were each charged, and their bonds were set at $50,000 each, court records show.

The children are 3 and 5 years old. Court documents state the children were harmed "by restraining the children to the bed with child leash restraint systems and using zip ties to keep them locked, using their hands and feet."

The children also were living in "deplorable" conditions. Court records show the children living in an "unhealthy environment by keeping piles of trash in the home, dirty soiled diapers around the home and rotting moldy food around the home," according to the deputy's affidavit.

Morrison and Lee will be back in Muskogee County District Court on Nov. 23 for a date to be set for a preliminary hearing. At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, a judge will determine if a crime has been committed and if Morrison and Lee are the persons who committed the crime.