Braggs teacher arrested on sexual misconduct complaint

Jan. 5—A Braggs Middle School teacher was arrested Thursday on a sexual misconduct complaint.

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip regarding inappropriate conduct by a staff member of Braggs Public Schools toward a student, according to a media release. This information was forwarded to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

"The subsequent investigation established probable cause to arrest James Miller on charges of second-degree rape, first-degree rape by instrumentation, sexual battery, forcible sodomy and destroying evidence," the release said.

According to the Braggs Public Schools web site, Miller taught social studies, edmentum lab, Oklahoma history, government, careers, geography and computer science at Braggs Middle School.

Bond has been set by the Cherokee Nation for $500,000.