Brahmas rebranded to Gold Standard under head coach Ruben Garcia
Brahmas rebranded to Gold Standard under head coach Ruben Garcia
Brahmas rebranded to Gold Standard under head coach Ruben Garcia
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
Which college football teams are poised to disappoint in 2023? Here are 10 candidates.
Streaming services are raising prices, bringing back ads, and cracking down on passwords. The streaming good times are over.
Now I'm only slightly less stressed about losing it.
Payton Thorne was the starter at Michigan State the last two seasons.
Grab the TV one 5-star reviewer called "the absolute best I have ever owned, no question."
Shop discounted styles from Dolce Vita, Marc Fisher LTD and more.
Apple's 3rd-generation AirPods are currently down to a new record low price of $140.
Entering 2023, there’s a case to be made that Penn State is of the same caliber as Michigan and Ohio State — or perhaps even better.
It's not for everybody, but understanding coach motivation is half the battle.
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.
And with the speed at which college athletics move, academic staffers have to keep up with the coaches and their recruitment of transfers.
The IPO market is seeking stability going into 2024, John Chirico said.
The Associated Press published standards today for generative AI use in its newsroom. The organization, which has a licensing agreement with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, listed a fairly restrictive and common-sense list of measures around the burgeoning tech while cautioning its staff not to use AI to make publishable content. Although nothing in the new guidelines is particularly controversial, less scrupulous outlets could view the AP’s blessing as a license to use generative AI more excessively or underhandedly.
West Virginia announced Bob Huggins’ resignation one day after his DUI arrest this summer, though he later tried to walk that back.
Nvidia is widely expected to have a blowout earnings report. A miss could derail the AI hype train.
A sale on comfy wireless cans with enough battery life to last all weekend long? Yes, please.
The biggest news stories this morning: Cheap Teslas, the best DACs and a new, all-electric Lambo.
Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 in its last season in the league.
Two decades later, radio jock Mancow reignites a long-simmering feud with Howard Stern.