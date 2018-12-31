Brain ‘pacemaker’ could prevent tremors and seizures for Parkinson’s and epilepsy sufferers

Chips would be embedded in a chassis located outside the head. Each chip could monitor electrical activity from 64 electrodes located into the brain. - Rikky Muller, UC Berkeley

A ‘pacemaker’ for the brain is on the horizon to prevent people with Parkinson’s and epilepsy suffering from seizures and tremors.

The device is made up of two tiny array of electrodes which sit inside the skull, and link to a circuit board on the side of the head.

The ‘pacemaker’ records the normal electrical current of the brain continually and if it notices a change of rhythm immediately fires a stimulating charge to coax the pulse back to normal.

Similar deep brain stimulation is already used for people with Parkinson's or epilepsy, but the electrical signatures that precede a seizure or tremor can be extremely subtle, and the frequency and strength of stimulation required to prevent them is tricky to determine meaning it can take years to fine-tune.

However the new device is constantly listening for disruptions in the electrical current so it can make instant adjustments.

“The process of finding the right therapy for a patient is extremely costly and can take years,” said Dr Rikky Muller assistant professor of electrical engineering and computer sciences at at The University of California, Berkeley.

“We want to enable the device to figure out what is the best way to stimulate for a given patient to give the best outcomes. And you can only do that by listening and recording the neural signatures."

The chip is able to monitor electrical signals and provide stimulation at the same time, which has been impossible until now Credit: Rikky Muller, UC Berkeley More

Currently, deep brain stimulators either stop recording while delivering the electrical stimulation, or record at a different part of the brain from where the stimulation is applied, so it can take years of small adjustments by doctors before the devices provide the correct treatment.

The time and cost of the procedure are among the reasons why just 300 people a year have the surgery in Britain, even though there are 145,000 people suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The new device, dubbed Wand, which stands for wireless artifact-free neuromodulation device, can record electrical activity from 128 points in the brain, compared to the current eight channels of DBS.

So far it has only been tested on rhesus macaques, where it was found to spot and prevent arm movements. But the team are hoping to test it on humans soon. “Because we can actually stimulate and record in the same brain region, we know exactly what is happening when we are providing a therapy," added Dr Muller.

“In the future we aim to incorporate learning into our platform to build intelligent devices that can figure out how to best treat you, and remove the doctor from having to constantly intervene in this process.”

The breakthrough, which was published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, was welcomed by charities who said it could lead to better treatment for people with epilepsy and Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s UK Research Manager, Dr Beckie Port, said: “It is exciting to see strides like this being made possible by technology, which can make treatments smarter and more personalised.

“While the main surgical approach for Parkinson’s – deep brain stimulation – can be extremely effective, it is suitable for only a small proportion of people with the condition and can take time to fine tune and deliver maximum benefit. This new device is therefore promising, but someway off becoming a reality for those with Parkinson's.

"Current treatments are severely limited for the 145,000 people living with Parkinson's in the UK, so any developments that could lead to better treatments are welcomed.”