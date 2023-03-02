Brainard sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison for harming baby

Mar. 2—JEFFERSON — A Williamsfield man will spend the next four to six years in prison for causing severe physical harm to a 5-week-old baby, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

David J. Brainard, 36, of 7360 Gane Road, was indicted last October on one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children, both second-degree felonies.

Brainard is accused of seriously harming the infant, fracturing a total of 19 bones, between Aug. 12-16, 2022, according to the indictment.

He pleaded guilty to the indictment on Feb. 21 with a stipulated sentence of four years, court records show.

"A stipulated plea lessens the chance of appeal," County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon sentenced Brainard to a minimum of four years with a possible maximum of six years, according to court records.

After release from prison, he will be subject to 18 months to three years of post-release control.

Brainard received 183 days jail credit for time served.

Ashtabula County Public Defender Melissa D. Dinsio represented Brainard.