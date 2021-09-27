Brainard: U.S. "behind" on building climate risk into financial supervision

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Monday the U.S. had fallen behind its peer central banks in building the risks of climate change into the supervision of banks, highlighting a potentially core priority should she be promoted to vice chair of supervision at the Fed or even to the chair's spot.

"A lot of our largest banks who are internationally active are already being supervised in other jurisdictions to make sure they are measuring, monitoring and managing climate related financial risks," Brainard said in comments at a National Association for Business Economics conference. "The U.S. has been behind and we need to catch up...The nature of climate change is such that...it could pose significant risks both in terms of sudden changes in asset prices but also change the financial system generally."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tony Nominee Ato Blankson-Wood Shares Why He Selected Thom Browne For the Awards Ceremony

    The actor will return to the stage this fall for a limited run of "Slave Play."

  • U.S. successfully flight tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon - Pentagon

    The United States has tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said on Monday. The free flight test of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) occurred last week, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, said in a statement. "The missile, built by Raytheon Technologies, was released from an aircraft seconds before its Northrop Grumman scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) engine kicked on," DARPA said.

  • Commentary: Hispanic Heritage Month is a meme now (because we are exhausted)

    Big media might give us a variety show of Latino celebrities waxing poetic about Hispanic Heritage Month. The emoji generation has other ideas.

  • What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

    What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs? Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding. Defending a bill not yet fully drafted, Democrats are determined to avoid a deficit financed spending spree.

  • Hernández: USC's historic loss wasn't the miracle Donte Williams needed at the Coliseum

    With USC presumably looking for a big-name coach, the assumption was that Donte Williams had to perform a miracle to remove the interim label from his job description.

  • A pioneer ghost town that was submerged underwater for more than 60 years has resurfaced because of a drought

    The town of Rockport was abandoned in 1957 after the federal government announced plans to build Utah's Wanship Dam.

  • Draining Las Vegas: Here is who's using the most water in valley

    Top commercial and residential water users in Las Vegas metro area listed as Feds declare water shortage and continue predictions of lower levels at Lake Mead.

  • Powerful Sam stays the course as Category 4 hurricane amid track shift

    Hurricane Sam is maintaining status quo as a Category 4 hurricane and will experience some fluctuations in strength in the next day or so before some weakening occurs.

  • Grizzly bear trail-cam appearance both awesome and terrifying

    A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.

  • Fire spreading in Northern California sends residents fleeing

    A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze, which as of Saturday was only 10% contained.

  • The Dixie fire threatened to pass 1 million acres, then was stopped in its tracks. Here's how

    Experts say there is a lot to learn from the state's second-largest fire, including how it spread — and how firefighters stopped it.

  • Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

    The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.

  • Paraguay on the brink as historic drought depletes river, its life-giving artery

    Severe drought that began in late 2019 continues to punish the region while experts say climate change and deforestation may be intensifying the phenomenon Barges loaded with cement navigate Paraguay river, in Asuncion amid a historic drought on 22 September. Photograph: Jorge Sáenz/AP In the shadow of towering grain silos that line the bank of the River Paraná, South America’s second-longest waterway, Lucas Krivenchuk stands watching workers rush to load a barge with soybeans. “Twelve barges ha

  • In search of ‘Lithium Valley’: why energy companies see riches in the California desert

    Firms say what’s underneath the Salton Sea could fuel a green-energy boom. But struggling residents have heard such claims before An area along the Salton Sea that was once filled with water. Photograph: John Francis Peters/The Guardian Standing atop a pockmarked red mesa, Rod Colwell looks out at an expanse of water that resembles a thin blue strip on the horizon. The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake, has come and gone at least five times in the last 1,300 years, most recently in 1905, whe

  • River otter attacks baffle authorities in Anchorage, Alaska

    Officials say ‘care will be taken to remove only animals exhibiting unusual behaviors’ after woman, boy and dog are bitten River otters do not usually attack humans, Alaskan authorities said. Photograph: Robin Loznak/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Residents of Anchorage, Alaska, used to living alongside moose and bear now face a threat from a more diminutive creature: the humble river otter. On Friday, the Alaska department of fish and game alerted residents to a pack of aggressive otters which have

  • China’s Power Crisis Moves From the Factory Floor to Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is beginning to hit people where they live, adding the risk of social instability to an economic slowdown and global supply chain disruptions.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignResidents in several northern provinces have already

  • City of San Diego releasing plan to tackle climate change

    The Climate Resilient SD plan has a list of four key hazards along with suggestions on how to tackle them.

  • Plans for wireless electric vehicle charging roads are underway in the U.S.

    Infrastructure to support electric vehicles is expanding internationally and is aiming to give drivers alternatives to plug-in charging stations.

  • Building collapses into floodwaters in China

    Heavy rain on September 25th in Nanyang, China caused the water level in the Yaheko Reservoir to rise. The reservoir discharged the floodwater into the river raising water levels and causing the collapse of a three story building. Fortunately, no one was injured.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be