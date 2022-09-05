BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might BrainChip Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2022, BrainChip Holdings had US$28m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$16m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 22 months from June 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is BrainChip Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that BrainChip Holdings has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$5.7m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 31%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how BrainChip Holdings is building its business over time.

Can BrainChip Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, BrainChip Holdings shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

BrainChip Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$1.1b and burnt through US$16m last year, which is 1.5% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About BrainChip Holdings' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of BrainChip Holdings' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for BrainChip Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

