How Do Brains Tune In to One Neural Signal out of Billions?

The human brain sends hundreds of billions of neural signals each second. It’s an extraordinarily complex feat.

A healthy brain must establish an enormous number of correct connections and ensure that they remain accurate for the entire period of the information transfer – that can take seconds, which in “brain time” is pretty long.

How does each signal get to its intended destination?

The challenge for your brain is similar to what you’re faced with when trying to engage in conversation at a noisy cocktail party. You’re able to focus on the person you’re talking to and “mute” the other discussions. This phenomenon is selective hearing – what’s called the cocktail party effect.

When everyone at a large, crowded party talks at roughly the same loudness, the average sound level of the person you’re speaking with is about equal to the average level of all the other partygoers’ chatter combined. If it were a satellite TV system, this roughly equal balance of desired signal and background noise would result in poor reception. Nevertheless, this balance is good enough to let you understand conversation at a bustling party.

How does the human brain do it, distinguishing among billions of ongoing “conversations” within itself and locking on to a specific signal for delivery?

My team’s research into the neurological networks of the brain shows there are two activities that support its ability to establish reliable connections in the presence of significant biological background noise. Although the brain’s mechanisms are quite complex, these two activities act as what an electrical engineer calls a matched filter - a processing element used in high-performance radio systems, and now known to exist in nature.

Neurons Singing in Harmony

Let’s take a moment to focus on just one of the hundreds of billions of nerve fibers in the human brain, of which many are typically active at any given point in time. They’re all doing their part to carry out thought processes that allow humans to function successfully and interact meaningfully with each other – supporting abilities such as orientation, attention, memory, problem-solving and executive function.

My research team has developed a model that translates biological brain activity to the human audible range, so we can hear the brain at work. Here’s what a single nerve fiber transmitting its signal sounds like in an ideal, noise-free environment:





A single nerve fiber’s activity translated into the human audible range. Author provided (No reuse)119 KB (download)

When this chosen nerve fiber transmits a signal to its target destination elsewhere in the brain, it’s up against the background noise caused by the activity of all the other active fibers. Here’s the sound of that same fiber now immersed in the brain’s cocktail party:





A single nerve fiber’s activity, against the background of everything else going on in the brain. Author provided (No reuse)119 KB (download)

The background noise in the brain stimulates a small population of other nerve fibers around our chosen nerve fiber to synchronize and transmit roughly the same message. This synchronization reduces the effect of the noise and improves the clarity of the signal.

It does the job, but is not perfect. It’s similar to many voices singing in harmony. Each voice projects sound at its unique frequencies at each moment, with the sum total of the multitude of voices extending the frequency range of each individual voice. Think of a chorus filling a music hall with its song, as opposed to a soloist singing just one part. This strategy enriches the frequency content, raises the level of the transmitted signal and increases the quality of the reception.

Scientists describe this phenomenon as the emergence of a relationship, or coupling, between physically separated subsystems of nerve fibers. It creates a larger, dynamical system. The idea is not so different from the 350-year-old mystery, finally solved, of how pendulum clocks mounted on the same wall synchronize through small physical forces exerted on the supporting beam.

My colleagues and I believe that this same ability to “sync up” might lead to the discovery of noninvasive therapeutic treatments for neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis. This could be accomplished using a noninvasive neuromodulator device at the surface of the scalp to provide small, nonphysical custom electric field forces to the region of the brain affected by the disease. By noninvasively altering the patient’s brain signals, these electric field forces would create a healthier neurological network environment for information transfer.