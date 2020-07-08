BrainStorm Hosting KOL Webinar to Discuss NurOwn® Phase 2 Alzheimer's Disease Program

Recently announced expansion of NurOwn® development program, adding Alzheimer's disease

KOL webinar today at 8:15 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, is hosting a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on its Alzheimer's Disease (AD) program today at 8:15 AM Eastern Time. The Company recently announced that it is expanding its clinical pipeline to develop NurOwn® and begin a Phase 2 study in AD.

The webinar features presentations by two lead investigators in the Company's planned international Phase 2 trial: Philip Scheltens, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Cognitive Neurology and Director of the Alzheimer Centre at VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam, Netherlands; and Bruno Dubois, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurology at the Neurological Institute of the Salpétrière University Hospital in Paris, France. The 52-week, open-label, proof-of-concept clinical trial is designed to evaluate NurOwn in 40 participants with prodromal to mild AD. It will be conducted at VU University Medical Center (Amsterdam), Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital (Paris), and other clinical trial sites in the Netherlands and France.

To participate in the webcast, please use the link below and to view a copy of the accompanying slide presentation, please refer to the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Professors Scheltens and Dubois and with BrainStorm management.

Philip Scheltens, M.D., Ph.D. received both his M.D. degree (1984) and his Ph.D. in Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Alzheimer's Disease (1993) from VU University in Amsterdam. His main clinical and research interests are Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia, magnetic resonance imaging, PET imaging and fluid biomarkers. He has been the national principal investigator (PI) for over 35 studies, including several Phase 1-3 multicenter clinical trials. Dr. Scheltens founded the Alzheimer Centere at VU University in 2000, and co-founded and assumed the chairmanship of the board of Deltaplan Dementie, the Dutch national plan against dementia, in 2013. He is also the co-editor-in-chief of Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, one of the leading journals in this field.

Bruno Dubois, M.D., Ph.D., is Professor of Neurology at the University Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, Sorbonne-University and Director of the Institute for Memory and Alzheimer Disease (IM2A). He also directs the Expert Memory Center Paris-Sud and the Research INSERM Unit on Cognition and Neuroimaging in Brain Diseases at the Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle épinière (ICM, Brain and Spine Institute) in Paris. He is Coordinator of the National Reference Centers for Rare Dementias and Young-Onset Alzheimer Disease and of the Paris Center of Excellence in Neurodegeneration (CoEN). Dr. Dubois has published more than 600 peer-reviewed articles on anatomical and biochemical studies of the central cholinergic systems in rodents and humans, as well as on cognition in patients with dementia, with special focus on memory, executive functions and frontal lobe behaviors, and biomarkers in neurodegenerative disorders. He leads an international working group of experts (IWG) on the new criteria for Alzheimer disease. He is principal or co-investigator of several research programs focusing on AD, prodromal AD, and dementia in Parkinson's disease as well as the EU Joint Programme on Neurodegenerative Disease (JPND), IMI-EPAD and IMI- AMYPAD. Dr. Dubois is President of the French Society of Neurology and a member of the National Academy of Medicine.