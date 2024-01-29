Braintree CVS robbed. Finding the suspect was a team effort

BROCKTON − An armed robbery suspect was due in court Monday after allegedly robbing a CVS Pharmacy on Washington Street in Braintree.

The man claimed to have a gun when he robbed the store at 884 Washington St. at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Braintree police said.

Braintree police said they received a 911 call from a sales associate at CVS reporting that he had just been the victim of a robbery.

"The employee stated that after entering the store, a male wandered around the store and waited for other customers to leave," police said on Facebook. "He then approached the register and stated, 'I have a gun in my bag, you’re getting robbed, give me the money.'”

Police searched for the man for about two hours but couldn't find him. They found images of him on local video cameras and shared them with other police departments, they said.

"A sharp-eyed police officer with the Brockton Police Department recognized the suspect," Braintree police said on Facebook on Monday.

They said Brockton police found him and believe he is responsible for up to four armed robberies in the city.

Braintree detectives interviewed the man in Brockton and charged him with the Braintree CVS robbery, police said.

The man was scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday morning on the Brockton charges, and Braintree will be seeking a warrant for his arrest at Quincy District Court, police said.

He was identified in news reports as Tyrell Damon. Brockton District Court records show an arraignment of a robbery suspect by that name Monday morning.

Braintree police thanked Brockton police and the Braintree residents and businesses that helped them investigate the robbery.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree police plan to charge man with robbing CVS Pharmacy