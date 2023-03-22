Braintree fly-tipping suspects caught on camera dumping rubbish

An investigation has been launched after two suspected fly tippers were pictured throwing rubbish into a ditch from a white Ford Transit van.

Essex resident Paul Maleary photographed the moment near his home.

The waste was collected by Braintree District Council officers on the day it was reported and the local authority said it was investigating.

"It is an insidious act which is having a massive impact on rural communities," said former police officer Mr Maleary.

Government figures show councils in England dealt with 1.1 million fly-tipping incidents in 2021-22, which was a decrease of 4% on the previous 12 months.

Research by the Policy Exchange, however, has reported a 21% increase in fly-tipping incidents in the East of England over the last two years.

Mr Maleary suggested the introduction last week of an online booking system for recycling centres in Essex was causing an increase.

Some recycling centres in the county also accept vans, although businesses have to arrange collection from a waste management company.

"I accept that the people involved were in a van and vans aren't usually allowed to go [to recycling centres] because they're trade waste, but there needs to be a better way of disposing of trade waste because otherwise we will get absolutely annihilated with rubbish," he added.

A Braintree council spokesman said: "On Friday 17 March, thanks to a member of the public, we received a report along with photographic and video evidence of an offence being committed. This is now under investigation."

A spokesman at Essex County Council, which has 21 recycling centres, said it did not expect an increase in fly-tipping as a result of the new booking system.

