Braintree man, 67, dies in workplace accident at Troupe Recycling in Abington

ABINGTON — A 67-year-old Braintree man died in a workplace accident at an Abington recycling company Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Abington police received a 911 call from an employee of Troupe Recycling, at 1477 Bedford St., about 1:40 p.m. reporting that an employee had fallen off a forklift.

Abington Fire Department paramedics began life-saving measures at the scene and the victim was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where he died from his injuries, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a written statement.

He has been identified as Donald Schaefer, 67, of Braintree.

Abington police contacted Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County DA's office and an investigation began. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also notified and is investigating.

The preliminary investigation indicates Schaefer was working with two other men, one of whom was operating a tractor with a forklift attached, to offload several steel container bottoms, the DA's office said.

"Schaefer was standing on top of one of the loads to provide counterweight, when the load shifted and Schaefer fell off of the load to the ground," the statement says. "Several of the steel container bottoms then landed on top of Schaefer. The co-workers immediately pushed the load of steel off of Schaefer and dialed 911."

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Abington fatal industrial accident: Braintree man killed at Troupe