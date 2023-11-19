Braintree man sentenced to 5 years in prison for posting, receiving child porn on Tumblr account

A Braintree man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography on his Tumblr account, the U.S. Attorney said.

Michael Martin, 44, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, Acting United States Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns also ordered Martin to pay $5,000 in restitution to one of the victims, a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and a $10,000 special assessment under the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.

On Aug. 14, 2023, Martin pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, Levy said.

On March 9, 2021, the social media platform Tumblr reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one of its users – later identified as Martin – had suspected child pornography on their account.

During a search of Martin’s Braintree residence, investigators seized “various electronic devices storing child pornography,” Levy said.

A search of Martin’s Tumblr account also found that Martin has posted and received child pornography over the social media site, including images of children believed to be between four and eight years old, Levy said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

