Braintree must comply with the MBTA Communities Act for housing. How will it adhere to it

BRAINTREE − More than 200 acres of land would be rezoned for multifamily development under a proposal scheduled to be heard by the planning board Tuesday night.

Among the places where multifamily development would be allowed are three shopping centers, the sites of existing and proposed multifamily developments, much of the Weymouth Landing commercial district and the mostly open Armstrong Cork property in South Braintree.

The hearing, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Cahill Auditorium of town hall, will be the first public meeting on the proposal.

Developed by the town's planning staff, the plan's purpose is to comply with the MBTA Communities Act, which was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2021. The law seeks to ease the state's housing crunch by requiring suburbs to open more land to potential multifamily development, most within half a mile of an MBTA station.

Communities must approve zoning that will allow developers to build the housing under the law, but it does not require that it be built.

Located on the Red Line, Braintree is designated a rapid transit community and must submit its plan to the state by Dec. 31.

Braintree's zoning must allow for at least 3,769 apartments or condominiums, or 25% of its current housing units, with a minimum density of 15 units an acre.

Communities that do not submit plans would not be eligible for some state grant programs, and Attorney General Andrea Campbell has ruled that communities can't avoid the requirement by forgoing the grants and would be subject to civil enforcement actions.

The former Braintree Electric Light property on Allen Street on Nov. 17, 2020. The property is being considered for 56 units of housing.

Braintree's plan would create four zones for multifamily development, one in Weymouth Landing and the other three in South Braintree.

The Weymouth Landing district would include most of the commercial space along Commercial Street and Quincy Avenue, the Landing 53 and Windjammer Cove apartments, the Royal Nursing Home and the former Braintree Electric Light Department property, where a development of 56 apartments has already been approved.

One of the South Braintree districts would consist of the Marketplace at Braintree shopping center, an adjacent car dealership, as well as the former Motel 6 property, where a proposed redevelopment now before the planning board would include a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a bank.

More than half of the area would be in a district that would be along Ivory Street and Mahar Highway south from the train station, including two shopping centers, the Turtle Crossing condominiums and the former Armstrong Cork site.

The final district would be the triangular area of 9.5 acres between the commuter rail tracks and Hancock and Pearl streets, with the exception of the Walgreens store.

Multifamily density would vary in Braintree

In the larger districts, up to 30 units an acre would be allowed, while 35 units an acre would be allowed in South Braintree Square and 40 units in the Landing. Buildings in three of the districts could be up to four stories, while a five-story building would be permitted in the Landing.

At last week's meeting, acting planning board Chair Kim Kroha suggested interested parties send written comments on the proposal to the board's office at town hall before the hearing.

Previous plans for large-scale multifamily developments have met strong opposition in Braintree. The latest example was the fight against a proposed 500-unit apartment complex at South Shore Plaza, a plan later dropped by developer ZOM Living.

Other examples include opposition to proposed apartments and condominiums in Braintree Square, which is now being contested in court; a proposal by then Mayor Joseph Sullivan to allow transit-oriented development near Braintree Station that he later dropped; as well as a comprehensive rewrite of the town's zoning.

Under the town charter, the planning board makes a recommendation to the town council on zoning changes, with the council making the decision. A two-thirds majority vote is required for approval.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

