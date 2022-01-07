Braintree Offering Free Walk-In Booster Clinic

BRAINTREE, MA — The Town of Braintree is offering a free walk-in booster clinic for residents 18 and older next weekend.

The town says the boosters will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last.

In order to obtain a booster, residents must bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards and health insurance cards.

To receive the booster vaccination, residents must have completed their vaccination series (at least two doses) by July 14, 2021.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Department of Elder Affairs, 71 Cleveland Ave. in Braintree.

This article originally appeared on the Braintree Patch