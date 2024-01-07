Braintree police ask residents to help them identify peeping tom

BRAINTREE − Police are asking residents to help them identify a peeping tom.

Incidents have been reported in the Alida Road and Angela Road neighborhoods, mostly since November, police said on Facebook.

In each case, the person is viewing or filming young females in their homes, police said.

Police described him as a light-skinned male of average height and build.

"We have some investigative leads but also need assistance from any resident who may have encountered a suspicious person on their property," police posted on Facebook.

"We ask residents to check their camera footage to see if any persons have been captured on their surveillance systems. As always, neighbors should remain vigilant and report further suspicious activity.

"These cases are usually solved with the assistance of our community," police said. "Our neighbors will be our best source of information to identify this person.

Police said they have been following leads and "saturating the area with marked and undercover patrols."

"Although these crimes are misdemeanors, they are extremely distressing and violating for those involved," police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 781-794-8620.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree residents are asked to help identify peeping tom