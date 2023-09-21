Braintree police chase spawns online scam. Here's what happened.

BRAINTREE − A stolen car chase in Braintree on Wednesday night ended with a damaged cruiser, two juveniles in custody and a nearly instantaneous online scam claiming to have it all on video.

The chain of events began at about 8 p.m. when Braintree police located an occupied stolen car at South Shore Plaza.

The two juveniles in the car tried to escape police and rammed into a cruiser in the process, police said. They posted the information to their Facebook page and did not indicate any officers were injured in the crash.

The juveniles then continued onto a dead-end street, when they bailed out on foot, police said.

At least one K-9 unit was brought in to aid in the search.

Braintree Police Department

Both suspects were taken into custody near the mall at the Sullivan Tire on Common Street. They were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on multiple charges and outstanding warrants.

Police said a video claiming to show the entire incident is a scam and should not be opened. They did not elaborate beyond that.

