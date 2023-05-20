Braintree police respond to South Shore Plaza for possible stabbing

Braintree police responded on Friday evening to South Shore Plaza for a report of a person stabbed in the neck.

According to Braintree police, officers responded to the mall just before 6 p.m.

The victim is a 21-year-old female from Dorchester who works at the mall. Her and the suspect are known to one another and it appears they met with the intention of having the altercation, police say.

The victim sustained a minor injury to her neck during the fight.

Officers have yet to determine if there was an actual stabbing and what caused the minor injury to the victim.

There have been no charges or arrests at this time and the identity of the suspect is being investigated.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident between the suspect and the victim and there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

