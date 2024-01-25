Braintree Police searching for suspect in connection to robbery at CVS

Braintree Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery that occurred in the town square Thursday afternoon.

Multiple police units, including police K9, responding to South Braintree for reports of a robbery at CVS just around 4 p.m., police wrote on social media.

It is unknown if the suspect(s) have any weapons.

Law Enforcement is urging the public to “avoid the area and to stay inside” while officers search the neighborhoods behind CVS and Braintree Fire Headquarters.

No additional information at this time.

The search and investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

