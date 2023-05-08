Braintree police searching for two suspects after numerous car break-ins reported over the weekend

Braintree Police are searching for two suspects after numerous car break-ins were reported by residents over the weekend.

According to police, the breaks ins took place in the area of King Hill Road and Rome Drive.

Police have identified two suspects using doorbell cameras. In the video, you can see two individuals dressed in ski masks opening multiple car doors. Some doors are unlocked and others are not.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree Police or email tips@braintreema.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW