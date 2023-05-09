Braintree police seek help identifying pair suspected of car break-ins

BRAINTREE − Police are looking for two people suspected of breaking into cars in the area of King Hill Road and Rome Drive over the weekend.

"Numerous" car break-ins were reported, the police department tweeted Monday. A video was posted with the tweet.

"We are trying to identify the two suspects seen in the attached video," police said in the tweet. "If you know them, please shoot us a message or an email to tips@braintreema.gov."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree police try to identify two people breaking into cars