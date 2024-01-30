Braintree robbery suspect held without bail on Brockton charges. When he returns to court

BROCKTON − A man suspected of robbing a CVS Pharmacy in Braintree and other businesses in Brockton was held without bail Monday on armed robbery charges pending a dangerousness hearing next Monday.

The suspect, Tyrell Damon, of Brockton, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday morning on the Brockton charges. Braintree police said they will be seeking a warrant for his arrest at Quincy District Court.

He is being held at the Plymouth County jail until the dangerousness hearing Feb. 5. He was assigned a public defender at his arraignment.

For the Brockton cases, Damon was arraigned on three counts of armed and masked robbery and one count each of resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

"The three robberies he is alleged to have committed have nothing more than generic descriptions, your honor," defense attorney Stacie Cooper said during the arraignment, WCVB reports.

Details on the Braintree CVS robbery

The man claimed to have a gun when he robbed the CVS store at 884 Washington St. in Braintree at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Braintree police said.

Braintree police said they received a 911 call from a sales associate at CVS reporting he had just been robbed.

"The employee stated that after entering the store, a male wandered around the store and waited for other customers to leave," police said on Facebook. "He then approached the register and stated, 'I have a gun in my bag, you’re getting robbed, give me the money.'”

Police searched for the man for about two hours but couldn't find him. They found images of him on local video cameras and shared them with other police departments, they said.

"A sharp-eyed police officer with the Brockton Police Department recognized the suspect," Braintree police said on Facebook on Monday.

They said Brockton police found him and believe he is responsible for up to four armed robberies in the city.

Braintree detectives interviewed the man in Brockton and charged him with the Braintree CVS robbery, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree and Brockton robbery suspect Tyrell Damon held without bail