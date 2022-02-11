Braintree School Mask Mandate Ending On Feb. 28

BRAINTREE, MA — Braintree Public Schools will no longer require masks in schools for students and staff, effective Feb. 28, Mayor Charles Kokoros said Thursday.

Gov. Charlie Baker in a news conference Wednesday said the state requirement will end, leaving mask policies up to local school districts.

While masks will no longer be required to be worn in Braintree Public Schools, students, faculty and visitors still have the option to wear a mask.

"I want to thank the Braintree Health Department and the Braintree Public School Nurses who have worked tirelessly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our community informed and safe," Kokoros said. "They have gone above and beyond what is asked of them on a daily basis. With the Town’s daily reporting of positive COVID-19 cases continuing to decline, I am confident in our decision to follow suit with DESE’s announcement to lift the face mask mandate in our schools."



Town officials said masks will still be required in the following situations:



After a five-day isolation and/or quarantine period for COVID-19, wear a mask around others for an additional five days, except when eating, drinking, or outdoors

Students and staff who experience COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and obtain testing. If they receive a negative result and their symptoms improve (including remaining fever-free for a 24-hour period without fever-reducing medication), they can return to school but should also wear a mask until their symptoms fully resolve

Per federal order, masks must be worn while on school buses.

Town officials said unvaccinated people should still wear masks in school settings.

