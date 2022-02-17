Braintree seeks special pension for police officer 'permanently incapacitated' by gunfight

BRAINTREE – The town will ask the Legislature to approve a special pension for one of the officers involved in a June 4 shooting that killed police dog Kitt and a 34-year-old man.

The town council voted unanimously Tuesday night to request the pension for police officer Richard Seibert, a 17-year veteran of the department.

The text of the home rule bill describes Seibert as "permanently incapacitated from performing the essential duties of a police officer."

The decision was applauded by the three dozen police officers and firefighters who attended the council meeting.

Last June, Seibert joined police officers Matthew Donoghue and William Cushing, along with Cushing's K-9 partner Kitt, in responding to a domestic violence disturbance at the Braintree Village Apartments. The suspect fled into nearby woods, and the three officers and the dog followed him.

"Within a few minutes, the officers and K-9 found themselves under attack by a gunman," Police Chief Mark Dubois wrote in a letter to the council. "K-9 Kitt was killed, Officer Cushing grievously injured and Officer Donoghue was struck by gunfire."

Seibert used his rifle "to stop the threat" from the gunman, and shot and killed 34-year-old Andrew Homen, of Brockton. Seibert, who trained as a combat medic during his 13 years in the U.S. Army, then helped his fellow officers.

The chief said the trauma of that day remains with Seibert, and urged support for the legislation.

"Officer Seibert has supported this community faithfully for 17 years. My hope is that the Braintree community continues to support Officer Seibert so that he may retire and continue to care for his young family," Dubois wrote.

People gather and write messages of support at the Shine Braintree Blue event at Braintree Town Hall on Monday, June 7, 2021, for the police officers who were shot and the police dog, Kitt, who was killed during a domestic call.

Under the proposal, Seibert would receive a pension equal to his regular patrol officer salary until the age of 65. When he reaches that age, the pension would decrease to 80% of the regular salary for a patrol officer, normally the full pension for a public safety retiree. On his death, a surviving spouse would receive a 75% pension. The contributions Seibert made to the town's retirement fund would be refunded to him in a lump-sum payment.

The town would also pay all related medical bills that are not covered by health insurance.

Mayor Charles Kokoros spoke in support of the measure, citing the "extraordinary circumstances" involved.

"This is extremely important to show our support for Officer Seibert," the mayor said.

A police procession in Braintree celebrated the coming home of Officer William Cushing Jr., who was released from the hospital after being shot.

The Braintree Police Officers Association and the Braintree Police Superior Officers Association also supported the legislation.

District 2 Town Councilor Joseph Reynolds, who chairs the council's ways and means committee, endorsed the measure. He said the cost will be paid by the town's retirement board and its investments, not the regular town budget.

Councilor-at-Large David Ringius said, "The cost is outweighed by the service he has provided the town."

Added Town Council President Meredith Boericke, "devotion to community is not to be taken lightly. It is to be honored."

