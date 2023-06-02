Braintree Town Council approves mayor's budget proposal

BRAINTREE − The town council has approved Mayor Charles Kokoros' $160.4 million operating budget proposal, but not without some councilors questioning if the spending package is truly balanced and pointing to the need for more revenues.

The councilors made no changes to the budget at Tuesday night's meeting. It passed on an 8-1 vote and will take effect July 1.

It represents a 5.5% increase over the current town budget, maintains the town's present workforce and includes an undisclosed amount to fund employee pay raises.

It includes a $74.73 million school budget − approved by a divided school committee last month − that maintains current school programs for another year.

More: Where does the Clean Harbors cleanup stand? This is the latest we know

Kokoros described the overall budget as "a strong budget that keeps all our services at the highest level."

Heading off expected criticism of the budget, Kokoros outlined his administration's efforts to increase revenues. He said a second tenant, which he did not name, will join Integra LifeSciences to fully occupy the former Haemonetics building on Wood Road. He said the approved Banner Park development off Columbian Street is being converted from research and lab space into studio and production space.

He said the state has approved $30 million in financing of Winn Development and Arch Communities plans to build 56 apartments at the former Braintree Electric Light Department generating plant on Allen Street. He also said a new developer has taken over plans to build 31 units of housing on Hancock Street.

The mayor said he expects the town's free cash balance to increase from $8.5 million last fall to $9.2 million this fall through a combination of revenue from a new billboard, county COVID-19 relief money and fees on new development. Free cash is made up of money not spent in previous budget years and revenues that exceed budget estimates.

He said the town is holding the line on the two lowest water and sewer rates, the ones paid by most homeowners.

"Our conservative budgeting has allowed the town to get through" the revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kokoros said.

District 2 Town Councilor Joseph Reynolds, who chairs the council's ways and means committee, which reviews the budget, cast the lone vote against it.

He said the budget is balanced through heavy use of one-time revenues and borrowing. He noted that revenue issues was one of the reasons the town's bond rating was recently downgraded. He said the use of free cash leaves the town "with an extremely small safety net."

Reynolds, who was chief of staff for former Mayor Joseph Sullivan, said the town had revenue problems before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

More: The Route 28 rotary Milton opposes is moving forward. Town officials aren't giving up.

"I cannot, in good conscience, vote for this budget," Reynolds said. "At this point, I think it will be a very rough ride" in the upcoming budget years.

District 1 Town Councilor Julia Flaherty, also a member of the ways and means committee, said the budget does not restore positions cut during the pandemic.

"It keeps the lights on because we are functioning at pandemic levels," Flaherty said.

District 3 Town Councilor Elizabeth Maglio said the town is "just squeezing by" and that the trash fee falls short of covering the cost of the service.

Town Council President Meredith Boericke said she echoed the comments of her colleagues.

"After so many years of plugging the gap, we are paying the price," she said.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Despite concerns, Braintree Town Council adopts $160.4 million budget