Brake checking ends in deadly road rage shooting outside Walmart, Tennessee cops say

A man was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot after brake checking another car, Tennessee police said.

Tristan Walker, 38, was driving in Nashville with his girlfriend when another car, driven by a 22-year-old woman, started to tailgate him, according to a Nashville police news release on March 11.

The 22-year-old told police Walker brake checked her, and she responded by doing the same to him.

Police said the two cars pulled into a Walmart parking lot from the freeway and stopped.

Walker got out of his car and walked up to the 22-year-old driver. When he got there, she pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, police said.

Walker died at the scene.

Police said the 22-year-old stayed in the parking lot until police arrived, and they collected a pistol from the dashboard of her car before she was taken to police headquarters to be questioned.

No charges have been filed against the shooter, but Nashville police said the homicide unit was investigating the shooting and would share the results with the District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting took place on Lebanon Pike, on the east side of Nashville.

