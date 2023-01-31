Brake-checking leads to road-rage brawl with knife and baseball bat, Washington cops say

Brake-checking and honking on a Washington roadway ended in a road-rage brawl with punching and stabbing, police said.

Police responded to a parking lot at 2:41 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, in Seattle where a caller said a fight happened after a road-rage incident, authorities said.

One female passenger told police the fight started with a car honking, then cutting off another vehicle before being brake-checked, police said.

A 20-year-old driver in a Mustang pulled off the road to “get some air” and he was confronted by a driver in a van, police said.

The 47-year-old man in the van punched him in the face, so the Mustang driver pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.

The Mustang driver was then hit in the back with a baseball bat by the other driver’s significant other, police said.

He fled the scene and called 911.

The van driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition with multiple cuts, police said.

Police released everyone “because all the reporting parties were involved, and the accounts differed between them.”

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said they would review surveillance camera footage.

