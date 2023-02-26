Brambles (ASX:BXB) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.1767 on the 13th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Brambles' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Brambles' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 34.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.265 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.245. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Brambles hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Brambles' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Brambles' payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Brambles that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

