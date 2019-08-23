Brambles (ASX:BXB) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Brambles

What Is Brambles's Debt?

As you can see below, Brambles had US$2.18b of debt at June 2019, down from US$2.49b a year prior. However, it also had US$2.10b in cash, and so its net debt is US$76.3m.

ASX:BXB Historical Debt, August 23rd 2019 More

How Strong Is Brambles's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Brambles had liabilities of US$1.87b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.05b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.10b as well as receivables valued at US$777.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.04b.

Since publicly traded Brambles shares are worth a very impressive total of US$12.7b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Carrying virtually no net debt, Brambles has a very light debt load indeed.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With debt at a measly 0.054 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 10.5 times, it's clear that Brambles is not a desperate borrower. So relative to past earnings, the debt load seems trivial. The good news is that Brambles has increased its EBIT by 2.2% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Brambles's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.