Branch closures and graveyard pop-ups show that customers are now an afterthought in banking

If there’s one thing you can say about Barclays’ decision to choose a cemetery to house one of its mobile bank branches, it’s that people are dying to get in there – presumably unlike real branches, which is why the big banks continue to close them without much thought for the real-life consequences.

Seriously, can you think of a worse place to plonk a bright blue, glorified caravan where people can come and have a good whinge about their current account? I’m all for quirky business ideas and clever use of space but it shouldn’t come entirely at the expense of taste and common sense.

What next – a pop-up off licence in the middle of accident and emergency? The dole queue snaking through the maternity ward? A prostate clinic in your local B&Q car park?

A visit to a graveyard is among the most private moments one can have. Can you imagine trying to have a peaceful few minutes at the headstone of a cherished, recently-departed relative while some irate customer is remonstrating with bank staff about a cheque that hasn’t cleared?

That’s if there’s actually a real person in the van in the first place and not a robot or a phone line to someone in an Indian call centre. Maybe this one was staffed by the Grim Reaper or St Peter.

Still, at least it confirms one thing: banks have finally become a graveyard for customer service. Barclays has defended the move on the basis that it was unable to find anywhere else to park the vehicle for free, which is a pretty strong indication of how seriously it takes its duties to account holders. I mean if you’re going to hold an impromptu séance at least have the decency to spend some money on it.

Perhaps the real reason for such a strange choice of venue was that you’re unlikely to get any complaints from the deceased. I joke, of course. But customer service – or rather the lack of it – in banking is no laughing matter any more.

As the good people of Hove recovered from the shock of discovering that they might have to tiptoe around a tearful mourner in order to have a discussion about their new mortgage, Metro Bank of all places was scaling back its commitment to the humble bank branch.

Meanwhile, Lloyds was bringing down the curtain on another 45 physical branches – 22 under the Halifax name, 19 Lloyds ones and four Bank of Scotland versions – as branches vanish at a quite breath-taking rate.

At the last count, Lloyds has plans to close 276 this year and next, and those are only the ones it has so far announced. There are bound to be more. It is the cull that never ends. Some 623 bank branches are slated to bite the dust in 2023, with Barclays leading the charge with 185 so far.

According to the bank, a mobile branch is what passes for providing “the best service for all our customers”, which is plainly nonsense. For a start, these vans only appear once a week, which is a horribly long time to wait if you’re elderly and can’t get to an alternative site.

Predictably, they are also cashless, so do nothing to solve the serious problem of cash machines that vanish when branches disappear, sucking actual money out of the local economy and small and medium-sized businesses. You can come up with the whizziest app in the world but it will never be able to cough out £20 and £10 notes.

In many ways, it’s the never-ending troubles of Metro that cast the greatest shadow over traditional banking. Boss Daniel Frumkin insists it remains “committed to stores and the high street” following a £925m rescue led by Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal but in the same breath he says the company “will transition to a more cost-efficient business model”.

For the time being there are no plans to close any of the big shiny stores it shot to prominence on the back of but a decision to cut a fifth of roughly 4,000 jobs as well as review its seven-day opening strategy is hardly a vote of confidence in the “community bank” approach that was meant to be its differentiating factor.

Metro says it stands by a pledge to open new branches in the North of England over the coming years but it will be of no surprise at all if the proposal is quietly shelved at some point.

It’s not just the rapid decline of branch numbers that is killing any premise of customer service that was left. It’s the whole obsession with automation, something that stretches to almost every walk of life these days.

But it’s particularly prevalent in banking, whether it’s apps that are seemingly forever down “due to important maintenance”, pointless chatbots bombarding you the second you log on or even robo-advisers that fail to deliver market-beating returns.

The worst part about it all is that it is nothing more than a cynical cost-cutting ploy from an industry that appears to regard customers as little more than an after-thought.

We’re told that this all represents progress. Try telling that to the elderly person faced with a two-hour round trip to withdraw their state pension.

