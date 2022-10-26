Branch County-area man sent to prison for January meth-fueled crime spree

BRANCH COUNTY — A Branch County-area man will serve 10-20 years in prison after a weeklong, meth-fueled crime spree earlier this year.

Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady sentenced 34-year-old Jason Work after a guilty plea to a first-degree home invasion, one of many charges that resulted from a series of robberies and other crimes Work participated in, along with his 20-year-old girlfriend, Lilyan Blankenship.

Defense attorney John Vincent said of Work’s life, “Over the years, his upbringing is nothing short of creating the opportunities to go down the wrong path in multiple circumstances over a prolonged period of time.”

Vincent said the pair “had a head of steam provided by continuous intoxication from meth.”

“He needs more treatment than anything else," the defense attorney said.

Vincent called the crimes “property crimes.” Chief assistant prosecutor Nora Geiger agreed they were “drug-fueled” and were beyond that.

“Breaking into someone's home, holding a knife to their throat while your co-defendant threatens them, then stealing their property. It's not a property crime. A home is someone's sanctuary," Geiger said.

This happened to Edwin Munger, a man who took in the homeless couple on several occasions.

Investigators found notes about whether Munger or another friend would be victims as they looked for money or items to steal. That confrontation took place on Jan. 3.

“I’m just sorry,” Work said, apologizing to the victim, the court, the community and the family.

Work admitted he used meth. He tried to shift blame to Blankenship for some of the crimes, including the theft of Munger’s car. “She just gave me the keys,” he said, claiming he didn’t know they couldn’t use it.

Work said he wasn’t sure why Blankenship went into Super Liquor II on West Chicago and selected cigarettes, five vape pens and numerous lottery tickets.

That night of Jan. 7, when all credit cards she offered were denied, Blankenship grabbed the $556 bag of merchandise and ran out the door. She told Work to drive away quickly.

Coldwater Police chased the couple through residential neighborhoods at high speeds before Work crashed a stolen car and destroyed it. A K-9 search of the area did not locate them. After tips from the public, the pair were found the next day inside a fast food restaurant.

Work also received 23 months to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fleeing police.

Judge O’Grady added, “Meth is a cancer on our community and individual people.”

Blankenship admitted to second degree retail fraud, a one-year misdemeanor. She will face Judge O’Grady for sentencing Monday.

