Branch County commissioners approve more than $17M budget

BRANCH COUNTY — County commissioners completed their work for the year Tuesday with approval of a record $17.309 million 2024 budget, an increase of $2.45 million from the current year’s adjusted budget.

Commissioner Jon Houtz said, “We did a lot for the county.”

Branch County Courthouse and Administration

Added services

As promised, commissioners added six new sheriff deputies to provide nighttime road patrol and 24-hour patrol coverage.

The addition increased spending by $989,560. Commissioners kept this as a separate line item to monitor costs.

Townships passed resolutions in the spring urging the commission to bring back full-time patrol after budget cuts in 2012 laid off 11 deputies.

Deputies currently patrol from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Michigan State Police covering calls outside municipalities overnight.

The prosecutor’s budget increased over $200,000 to $778,000 to hire a third and fourth prosecutor.

Court expenses increased by $142,000 for interpreters, attorney fees, supplies, and law library. The total circuit, district, and probate division budgets total $2.9 million.

MSU Extension received $20,000 more to keep a full-time 4-H coordinator on staff.

Other increases are normal wages, benefit-cost hikes, and higher prices for county purchases.

Increased revenues

The largest revenue increase came from property taxes, up $1.3 million for 2024 to $8.5 million. Millage did not increase. New buildings increased assessed values while property sales uncapped assessments to raise taxes.

Under Michigan law, overall property taxes can increase by 5% or the rate of inflation, whichever is less. Taxes increased that maximum for 2024.

The treasurer holds most of the $8.4 million American Rescue Plan Act funds in investment accounts drawing interest income. Until ARPA funds are spent, along with other retained revenues, interest income will add $400,000 to county income.

“Marijuana revenues are higher than what we anticipated,” County Administrator Bud Norman said.

The county budgeted only $100,000 in state marijuana excise tax revenue for 2023. Branch County received over $450,000 from Coldwater and Quincy recreational marijuana sales. The county expects the same amount for 2024.

Prior story County approves tentative plan for six new deputies for 2024

Norman said American Rescue Plan Funds and opioid settlement will help fund the six new deputies.

Commissioners approved $172,000 of ARPA federal funds for deputies in 2024. In 2025, the ARPA allocation will drop to $60,000. There are no ARPA funds after that date.

To fund the six deputies beginning in 2025, commissioners plan to charge departments and agencies the entire Cost Allocation Plan, which charges for services the general government provides. These charges replace ARPA funds and lost investment income.

Commissioners pledged $200,000 annually of settlement proceeds from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors for the deputies through 2033, when payments end.

Norman shifted to general revenue $500,000 from ARPA funds by loaning Maple Lawn half a million to cover COVID-19 funding shortfalls. That repaid loan goes into general revenues when state Medicaid funding catches up.

Subscribe Follow local government. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Norman pointed out, “We are very conservative in our budgets.” Norman budgets expenses high and revenues low. When auditors present the final financial audit each July for the previous fiscal year, the county has been able to increase fund balance reserves for emergencies.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Branch County commissioners approve more than $17M budget