Branch County Courthouse raises awareness for National Crime Victims' Rights Week

It is National Crime Victims' Rights Week and the theme is rights, access, equity, for all victims.

On Tuesday, those who came into the Branch County Courthouse were reminded of the victims rights. Denice Mack, Branch County victim witness advocate, and Julie McIntyre, legal advocate with Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, along with Prosecutor Zach Stempien offered information, literature and served cookies to help raise awareness.

Another community partner serving victims is the Branch County Sexual Assault Services team of forensic nurses, lead by Laura Kopacz, Mack said.

McIntyre also shared information abut Child Advocacy Center of BCCADSV and reminded those who stopped by to be involved with "Walk A Mile" on Saturday on Monroe Street.

It all tied together with this year’s theme, which underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by:

Enforcing victims' rights.

Expanding access to services.

Ensuring equity and inclusion for all.

Since 1981, the week has been dedicated to confronting and removing barriers to achieve justice for all victims of crimes.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Branch County Courthouse supports National Crimes Victims Rights Week