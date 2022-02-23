Branch County opts into plan to help homeowners with overdue bills using federal funds

Branch County will participate in a Michigan program to help homeowners.

"This is a homeowner's assistant fund put on the Michigan Housing Development Authority," said county treasurer Steve Rutz.

Using American Rescue Plan money, MHDA "allocated $242 million to help homeowners with delinquent mortgages, delinquent property taxes and delinquent utility payments."

The state required each county to opt into the program that began on Feb. 14. Rutz said, "the sooner, the better is the time to apply for assistance."

Delinquent property taxes must be paid by March 31. The treasurer said, "I wanted to make sure homeowners in our county have access to all the resources to avoid foreclosure."

Rutz's staff has packets of information at his courthouse office. He also added a link on his website to the program.

Homeowners with household incomes less than 150% of Area Median Income qualify. The grant of up to $25,000 is for homeowners who own and occupy the property as their primary residence.

Homeowners must have and explain a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 on or after Jan. 21, 2020.

Delinquent mortgage/housing expenses are covered in the grants, including property tax and insurance escrow shortages.

Those buying on land contract, mobile home consumer loan payments or mobile home park lot payments that are delinquent can qualify.

Delinquent property taxes can be covered. The grants can even fund outstanding condominium/homeowners' association fees and late homeowner's insurance payments.

Those behind in utilities such as gas, electric, water, sewer and even internet broadband services can file applications for help.

Rutz

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Branch County to participate in plan to help homeowners