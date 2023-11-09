Branch County pays $455,000 to settle suit over inmate's broken jaw

Branch County settled a lawsuit with a former jail inmate for $455,000.

According to U.S. District Court records, Union Township resident Gregory Kurzawski, 40, sought over $1 million before settling with the county in September.

Branch County Michigan

The Daily Reporter filed a Freedom of Information Act request for details of the settlement. The county contribution of $150,000 came from the liability insurance retention fund of $250,000 maintained to cover its portion of any insurance claims.

The Michigan Municipal League Liability Pool, which covers the county, paid $305,000 of the settlement.

Kurzawski filed the lawsuit with the federal court for the Western District of Michigan in February.

Kurzawski was held in the old jail on charges concerning vehicle theft in September 2018.

On Oct. 15, 2018, corrections officer James Andrews gave Kurzawski a plastic shaving razor to shave before a court appearance. When returned, the metal blade was missing from the plastic safety handle.

The lawsuit stated two other officers strip-searched Kurzawski and did not find the blade. A jail search located the sharp piece of metal in a cell area away from Kurzawski.

The suit stated the corrections officers moved Kurzawski to a new holding cell. “Andrews lifted (Kurzawski’s) arms behind his back and parallel to his shoulders, while forcefully pushing him forward.” Two other officers opened the doors and assisted.

The incident that led to the lawsuit took place in the old county jail, just a month before inmates moved to the new facility.

In the new cell, Kurzawski “was thrown onto the floor by defendant Andrews,” the suit stated.

In the holding cell, “Andrews dropped his knee onto Kurzawski’s face while he was still handcuffed causing Kurzawski to scream out in pain," the lawsuit said.

No videos of the event exist because the other officers were in front of the jail cameras, the lawyers claimed.

The officer transported Kurzawski to the ProMedica Coldwater emergency department for the treatment of a fractured jaw and other injuries, jail records indicated.

As is the county policy, the court immediately released Kurzawski on a $35,000 recognizance bond so that Kurzawski, not the county, would be responsible for medical costs.

Attorneys for Kurzawski claimed the actions violated the man’s 14th Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and use of excessive force.

The suit asked a jury to award actual and punitive damages for those violations and the Eighth Amendment prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishment.

Branch County Commissioners held closed sessions this summer to discuss the settlement the insurance pool attorneys recommended before making a final offer accepted by Kurtzawski and his attorneys.

Sheriff John Pollack said Andrews had already indicated he planned to resign as a corrections officer at the time of the incident.

