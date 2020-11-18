Branch Ranked No. 3 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

·3 min read

Attributes 48,918% Revenue Growth to the tremendous value our customers see in mobile linking and attribution solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, the leading cross-platform solution for linking and measurement, announced today that it ranked 3rd on the 26th annual Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Branch achieved this ranking due to its impressive three-year revenue growth of 48,918%, and placed 2nd in the Bay Area region, leading to recognition from Nasdaq as a Top Bay Area Fast 500 Winner.

Branch Metrics logo (PRNewsFoto/Branch)
Branch Metrics logo (PRNewsFoto/Branch)

Branch's chief executive officer, Alex Austin, credits the product and the people behind it as primary drivers of the company's phenomenal revenue growth. He said, "We are honored to receive this recognition from Deloitte as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America for 2020. For the past six years, the Branch team has been working tirelessly to empower mobile professionals to build better user experiences on mobile and make the mobile ecosystem more open and connected. This award highlights the tremendous value our customers see in our mobile linking and attribution solutions."

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% over the three-year period from 2016 to 2019, with a median growth of 450%.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating incomes of at least US $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Branch
Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users globally and is a trusted cross-platform marketing, engagement, and measurement solution for over 50,000 apps — including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, OfferUp, and many more.

About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

PR Contact: Mada Seghete, Branch, (650) 209-6461, press@branch.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/branch-ranked-no-3-fastest-growing-company-in-north-america-on-deloittes-2020-technology-fast-500-301176139.html

SOURCE Branch

