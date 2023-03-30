Branchburg honors police for 'unseen' acts of professionalism, dedication

BRANCHBURG – Officers of the Branchburg Police Department have been honored for their "unseen" acts that show what Mayor David Owens called their professionalism and dedication to duty.

"Thanks for taking care of our community," Owens said at Monday's Township Committee meeting when the honors were presented by Michael Schutta, the department's officer-in-charge.

Officer Corey Neiper was named "Officer of the Year," a recognition selected by peers as best representing the values, morals, ethics, and integrity of a police officer.

Cpl. Robert Caravela was honored as "Top Cop" for achieving beyond a level of exceptional performance during 2022.

Receiving the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Award for making multiple driving while intoxicated arrests in 2021 were Sgt. Steven Cronce (3), Officer Kevin Conforti (6), Officer Bryan Russoniello (7), Officer Nicholas Riesinger (4), Officer Corey Neiper (6), Officer Bryan Macartney (4) and Officer Michael Lester (3). In all, the department made 59 DWI arrests.

Receiving the Lifesaving Medal were Riesinger, Officer Nicholas Ottaviano. Officer Kieran Green, Sgt. Fred Ghanim and Officer Kristen Amato for their efforts in resuscitating a Holland Brook Road resident on Dec. 10, 2022. Patrol officers performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator five times to shock the resident's heart. The patient regained a faint pulse and later began to breath on the trip to the hospital.

Letters of Recognition were given to officers who investigated five incidents in the township:

Cronce and Macartney went to a Miller Avenue home on Jan. 26, 2022 on a report of a juvenile being assaulted by her parents. Their investigation found the parents had injured the juvenile and had even ordered the family dog to attack her. The parents were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault. In addition, police found both parents were in possession of heroin, resulting in drug charges. The father was also charged with hindering police.

Cpl. Jeremy Weniger, Cronce and Macartney responded on April 28, 2021 to a report of a burglary at a business in the North Branch Station section. Investigation found that tens of thousands of cash were stolen from the owner's office. In the next several months, more thefts were reported. When the investigation found that the suspected was wanted in other municipalities, the officers joined in the multi-jurisdiction probe and after 18 months, the suspect was arrested.

Weniger, Cronce and Riesinger responded on May 23, 2022 to a report of a person throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Route 202 hotel. The officers were given a description of the person's vehicle and shortly after that, the vehicle was stopped and the person was charged with attempted aggravated arson and possession of a destructive device.

Sgt. Michael Decandia. Cpl. Jonathan Elbert, Russoniello, Lester and Neiper on July 21, 2022 responded to a Burnt Mills Road home on a report of a domestic incident. A female told police she had just been threatened with a gun. The male suspect fled on foot into a wooded area and officers conducted a search of the 200-acre property with a K-9. Several hours later the officers found the man hiding inside the house and was charged with possession of a firearm.

Lester. Riesinger and Russoniello on Oct. 8, 2021 responded to to the area of Fairview Drive and Cheryl Lane for a motor vehicle accident where the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures on the victim but he later was pronounced dead at the hospital. Patrol officers and the detective bureau investigated the crash which led to the juvenile driver being charged with death by auto.

