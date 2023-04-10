Branchburg man who killed grandparents with baseball bat will remain hospitalized

A Branchburg man charged with killing his grandparents in their bed with a baseball bat has lost his bid to be released from a state psychiatric hospital.

A state Appellate Court rejected 27-year-old Ezra Simon-Daniels’ appeal of multiple Superior Court rulings that he should remain committed in Greystone State Psychiatric Hospital.

Simon-Daniels was committed after he was declared incompetent to stand trial on charges he murdered his grandparents, Louis Simon, 78, and his wife Beatrice, 65, in their Readington Road home in February 2016.

A Superior Court judge dismissed the charges after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia following his arrest but said he was committed for psychiatric care, court papers say.

Simon-Daniels filed appeals of Superior Court rulings starting in 2021 that he should remain committed because he posed a danger to himself and others.

In February 2021, a judge found Simon-Daniels’ “complex and complete delusional system precludes meaningful interaction with his attorney.”

In the first review hearing in August 2021, a psychiatrist testified that Simon-Daniels was a danger to others because he still had auditory and visual hallucinations and was paranoid.

A month later another hearing was held, and another psychiatrist confirmed the diagnosis of schizophrenia as well as cannabis use disorder and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. That psychiatrist also testified that Simon-Daniels refused to have lab work performed, refused to eat, and isolated himself and he stopped taking his medication because he wanted to try a different medication due to weight gain.

But Simon-Daniels told the court he didn't have schizophrenia, his new medication was working, and he was restricting his food intake because the hospital food bothered his stomach.

In a third hearing a month later, a third psychiatrist testified Simon-Daniels was still having auditory and visual hallucinations, but he said he was keeping them under control by meditation. The psychiatrist also testified that Simon-Daniels had told her a coyote told him to cut himself and spread his blood all over his face, walls, and mirror in order to live and he had followed those instructions.

Story continues

More: Branchburg restricts standalone warehouse development

In the fourth hearing in February 2022, one of the psychiatrists testified that she suspected he was not taking his medication because he was spending more time alone in his room or pacing the hallway.

The psychiatrist testified he still posed a risk of danger to himself or others but if he maintained his medication and showed no symptoms, she would not consider him a risk.

As the judge was delivering his ruling that he should stay committed, Simon-Daniels interrupted the judge, saying "It's not fair. It wasn't my fault. … I didn't do a damn thing wrong," court papers say.

The Appellate Court rejected Simon-Daniels’ contention that the judge erred in the rulings, saying “the court is certainly entitled to consider society's interest in deciding whether to continue commitment.”

The Appellate Court also wrote in its ruling that there was adequate clear and convincing evidence supporting this determination” that Simon-Daniels was a danger to himself and others.

Around 5:57 a.m. Feb. 13, 2016, Readington police received a 911 call from Simon-Daniels, who said he was in the Walmart parking lot on Route 22 in Whitehouse. Readington police responded and found Simon-Daniels in the driver's seat of a vehicle covered in blood with no wounds on his body.

Readington police then contacted Branchburg police and asked them to check Simon-Daniels' home. Police knocked on the door several times but got no response. Police then entered the home and found Louis and Beatrice Simon.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Branchburg NJ man who killed grandparents will remain hospitalized