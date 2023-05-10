Branchburg retakes command of its police department with newly appointed chief

BRANCHBURG – Richard Buck has been appointed as only the fourth police chief in the 43-year history of the Branchburg Police Department.

Buck, who had been serving as a lieutenant, was officially appointed chief Monday by the Township Committee.

Branchburg has been without a police chief for nearly four years after the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office took control of the department following the sudden retirement of former chief David Young on July 1, 2019.

Buck grew up in Edison and received an Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Middlesex County College in 2008 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice/Psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2010.

He then attended the Somerset County Police Academy Basic Course for Police Officers and graduated in June 2011.

Buck was hired by the Branchburg Police Department in January 2012 and assigned to the Patrol Division.

Richard Buck, flanked by his family and Mayor David Owens, is Branchburg's new police chief.

Six years later he was assigned to the department's Detective Bureau, and in April 2020 he was promoted to sergeant and remained supervisor of the Detective Bureau.

In April 2022 Buck was promoted to lieutenant where he supervised the Detective Bureau and oversaw Internal Affairs.

The chief was certified as a Police Executive Research Forum Integrated Communications Assessment and Tactics (ICAT), and Georgetown University Law Center Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) instructor for Somerset County law enforcement agencies.

He also served as the Branchburg Police Department's Accreditation Manager in 2022.

Also in 2022, he graduated from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) Command & Leadership Academy.

During his years of service to the department, Buck has been recognized by several Letters of Commendation and a Lifesaving Award.

The appointment of a chief ends the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office control of the police department.

Members of the "community-centric" department, Mayor David Owens said Monday, are "very, very happy to have home rule."

"We had a lot of turmoil," Township Committeeman Tom Young said, adding that Buck's appointment will get the police department "to the next level."

Young also thanked Mike Schutta of the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office for his work with the department.

