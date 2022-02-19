Branchburg teen charged in October fatal crash that killed passenger

BRANCHBURG – A 17-year-old township boy has been charged in a fatal crash in October that killed the front-seat passenger of his vehicle.

The unidentified teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree death by auto and lodged in the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance in Somerset County Family Court, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

About 8:21 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Branchburg police responded to the single-car crash on Fairview Drive in the Neshanic Station section of Branchburg where first responders performed life-saving measures on 17-year-old Vincent "Vinny" Gagliardi, the front-seat passenger who was ejected from the car, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A New Jersey State Police medevac helicopter was called and landed at Marshall Street Park about 2 miles from the accident scene before Gagliardi was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor’s office said.

A memorial was set up on Fairview Drive in Branchburg where a 17-year-old Somerville High School student was killed in a crash in October.

According to Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella, an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Scion, was being driven westbound on Fairview Drive before it struck several roadside objects across several hundred feet of roadway. The vehicle had three occupants at the time of the crash, and the driver and rear-seat passenger were treated at the scene and refused further medical treatment, Chirichella said.

Fairview Drive has a 25-mph speed limit and there are many deer in the area.

Detectives from the Branchburg Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Major Crimes Unit responded to conduct the investigation, the prosecutor’s office said.

Gagliardi, a Somerville High School student, is remembered for his passion for skateboarding, online gaming, soccer, baseball and lacrosse, according to the obituary posted by Branchburg Funeral Home.

Gagliardi also had a part-time job as a cashier at the Branchburg ShopRite, according to the obituary.

He had participated in Branchburg In-Town Soccer, Travel Soccer, Somerville High School freshman soccer, Cub Scouts, Branchburg In-Town Baseball, Branchburg In-Town Lacrosse and the Somerville High School Ski Club, the obituary said.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

