Branchdale man faces charges after police discover water service turned on illegally at Minersville property

Aug. 4—MINERSVILLE — Minersville police filed theft charges against a Branchdale man in connection with theft of services over a two-year period at 435-437 Pleasant St. in Minersville.

Patrolman Joseph Kavanaugh charged Lance R. Haluska, 52, of Route 209, P.O. Box 89, with one count each of theft of services, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.

The charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon.

Kavanaugh said that on July 28, 2021, water service to the property was turned off due to non-payment.

After receiving a call from the borough manager on July 6, 2023, Kavanaugh said, police accompanied a water department member to the address and found the water had been turned back on.

The current resident of the building reported living there for two years.

Police learned the property is owned by Reilly Mechanical & Construction Inc., a company owned by Haluska, and that it specializes in plumbing, heating and contracting work.

Kavanaugh said a person with that knowledge would know how to turn water on and off.

In all, Kavanaugh said, for the two-year period, Haluska owes $593.08 for water, $747.73 for sewer and $552 for sanitation, with a total theft of services of $1,892.81.

