Brand new 1964.5 Ford Mustang took 4200 hours to build and is worth a fortune

The next-generation Ford Mustang will be revealed in September, but now there is also a new version of the original pony car.

Famed custom car builder Ringbrothers has unveiled an entirely new vehicle based on the 1964.5 Mustang convertible that it built for a client.

Well, it still has the wheel center caps from the original car, but everything else has been custom fabricated.

Working from CAD data, the team actually scaled the body up an inch in length and width and combined it with the modern in-house designed chassis it uses for many of its projects.

At a quick glance, it looks like a lightly modified version of the car on the outside, while the interior is a more updated interpretation of the original's, although it retains low-back seats popular in the period.

"The client was highly involved in the process and adamant on maintaining a subtle, stock-like appearance," Ringbrothers co-owner Mike Ring said.

"Everything was cued off the Mustang’s original design, but we sharpened the lines and added a number of 3D-printed details to make it truly unique."

Things are much more modern under the surface. The car is powered by the same 5.0-liter V8 featured in the current Mustang and uses a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ringbrothers has not said how powerful it is, but has upgraded it with custom intake headers and a Flowmaster exhaust.

Another 21st century touch is an independent rear suspension, which the factory Mustang didn't get until the latest model launched in 2015.

Penske Racing shocks and springs, Baer brakes and unique alloy EVOD wheels fashioned after the 1964.5's signature Rally design round out the package.

Ringbrothers nicknamed the car Caged and said it took 4200 man-hours to build. Its price has not been revealed, but many of the shops other creations have been resold at auction for hundreds of thousands of dollars.