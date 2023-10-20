Brand New Fords from Mid-1980s Still Inside Abandoned Dealership

An old Ford dealership in Germany has become a time capsule for a handful of brand-new Eighties Fords. The story of the recently discovered cars was shared in video posted on the Auto Retro YouTube channel.

What we have here is far more special than a simple barn find—this is a dealership find. The cars here were not driven and then locked away, they were just never sold. The odometer on one shows just four kilometers.

We can see a couple of Sierra hatchbacks, a Sierra wagon, a Fiesta, an Orion, and an Escort. These cars still have plastic on the seats. There are still parts labels visible. If you walked through the front door, you would think you were in 1986.

At one time, this was a large Ford dealership with over 300 cars on site. The dealership officially closed in the mid-Eighties, but the owner decided to continue to sell cars independently. In 1994 the owner died and soon after, the family sold off much of his stock.

However, these six cars were kept and moved into the showroom. The dealer's wife did this as a memorial to her late husband. She maintained the building and kept the cars clean, and even allowed visitors from time to time. Unfortunately some of the visitors began to steal parts, so the visits stopped. She eventually had to move into a care facility, and thus could no longer maintain the building or the cars. They've sat untouched ever since.



