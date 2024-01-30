Brand launches GOP campaign for commissioner, comments on seizure of firearm collection

MUNCIE, Ind. — Stephen Brand had an enthusiastic launch to his Republican campaign for county commissioner Thursday night as about 200 supporters showed at The Clubhouse downtown to boost his candidacy.

Brand, chairman of the board of the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce and president of the Muncie Sanitary District Board, for the first time in nearly a year spoke publicly of what he called "the elephant in the room."

"The day will come when I can tell my story," he told the crowd, about Feb. 22, 2023, when agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives appeared at his home with a search warrant. Investigators questioned Brand for 11 hours and seized about 650 firearms.

Brand said he has not been accused of doing anything illegal by the federal government. He told The Star Press that the firearms were a family gun collection started by his father. It includes firearms owned by his children and guns from various countries.

Stephen Brand, Delaware County Commissioner candidate in the the GOP primary election this year, speaks to a crowd of supporters while a supporter, Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner, looks on during a downtown campaign kickoff Thursday night. Brand, who is president of the Muncie Sanitary District Board and also chairman of the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce Board, also addressed some of he questions regarding the seizure of firearms from his home by federal agents last February.

The federal government has returned about 75 percent of the collection, he told The Star Press.

According to a motion filed by federal prosecutors on Aug. 15, a search warrant leading to the February raid suggested there was probable cause to believe the guns seized were connected to violations of federal law concerning "dealing in firearms without a license." Brand has not been charged with any crime in connection with the firearm seizure.

Zachary Myers, the U.S. Attorney for Indiana's Southern Judicial District, had asked the federal court for three different extensions to determine what action to take regarding the case. The most recent was a 30-day delay that expired Saturday.

Brand said he believed that meant an end any civil action the federal government might have pursued in order to confiscate and for forfeiture of his firearms. He is hoping to have all the firearms returned. He said he can't yet speak about what was discussed with ATF agents at the raid yet, and he could not say why the raid was conducted.

The Star Press reached out the the U.S. Attorney's office about the status of the matter involving Brand. Communications and Community Relations Officer Kelsie Clayton responded by saying: "As a matter of policy, the U.S. Attorney’s office neither confirms or denies the existence of any investigation and we do not speculate on outcomes."

Brand describes himself as a "constitutional conservative" and says he was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, when demonstrators supporting then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol, but he says he was not among them.

Brand said he watched part of a Trump rally that day and then walked toward the Capitol afterward and saw tear gas fired into the crowd. Brand said he did not enter the Capitol that day, but he believes the federal government probably knew he was in Washington on Jan. 6. He said he knows of no link between being in Washington on Jan. 6 and the seizure of the gun collection.

Brand told his supporters that he had been the subject of rumors since the ATF raid. But elected Republicans and their staff appeared happy to embrace both Brand and his candidacy. The emcee for the event was Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Delaware Council Council members Matt Kantz and Ryan Webb also attended.

Incumbent Delaware County Commissioner James King occupies the commissioner's seat Brand is seeking. This week, attorney Thomas R. Malapit Jr., representing Brand, sent a cease-and-desist letter to King for comments the letter claims King made publicly about Brand.

King, a Republican and chief of police in Daleville, said he plans to file for in the GOP primary for re-election.

King responded by saying he did not say the things cited in the letter, which dealt with accusations of criminal behavior.

"Mr. Brand has not even been accused of anything, let alone charged or indicted as a result of the raid on his home on February 22, 2023, and you know that.," the letter from Malapit said. "... As such this is slander and Mr. Brand is entitled to not only damages, but punitive damages for your actual malice."

Commissioner's attorney John Brooke responded on King's behalf with a letter to Malapit noting King's denial and asking for documentation or verification of his allegations, as well as noting King's right to free speech.

"Mr. Brand has decided to run for commissioner, a public office, and I am sure he is aware his life is in the public eye," Brooke's response said. "While Mr. King does know his rights as a Commissioner, as a citizen and as a law enforcement officer, he will not be bullied into censorship by you or your client."

Brand told The Star Press he was sensitive to the issue of free speech as a Constitutional Conservative and had not read the letter Malapit sent to King. But he said he did grant his attorney permission to send it.

The GOP race appears to be engaged. Brand said he is not running in opposition to King but is instead running for the future for his children and other families.

He told supporters he wants to modernize economic development in the county and see a growing county that cooperates more with Muncie toward that end.

Brand just retired this month from senior management at Magna after 19 years. The Delaware County native and Cowan High School graduate learned skilled trades in vocational school and was part of a partnership that started a tool and die shop in the county. After that he began work at New Venture Gear in Muncie.

New Venture Gear was a joint venter between General Motors and Chrysler. There he rose from being a temporary employee to plant superintendent.

He accomplished it all without a college degree.

