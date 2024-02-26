Brand named 2024 Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator

Feb. 26—ASHLAND — Dr. Todd Brand, Ashland Community and Technical College's Chief Academic Officer, has been selected to receive the Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator award for 2024.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. They were recognized as the official honor society for two-year colleges in 1929 by the American Association of Community Colleges.

The Alpha Omega Gamma Chapter is at Ashland Community and Technical College, where Brand has taken an active and direct interest in the leadership development of the students involved in Phi Theta Kappa.

The award recognizes college administrators for their outstanding support of student success.

"Dr. Brand's nomination was strong evidence that he is a student success champion for all students," Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, said. "They know that he is working hard to provide them with more opportunities and stronger pathways to completion, transfer and employment. They know he supports their learning both inside and outside the classroom, and as a result, they have had a better college experience because of Dr. Brand."

This nomination shows the students' gratefulness for Brand taking an active and direct interest in their leadership development, she said.

"I am truly humbled by this award and feel fortunate to have been associated with PTK for over two decades," Brand said. "As the premier honor society for community/technical college students, PTK stresses excellence in their four hallmarks: scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. These are ideals that we should encourage all students to aspire to, as they align closely with our mission as community/technical colleges."

Dr. Brand will be honored and presented his award at Phi Theta Kappa's Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida, in April.