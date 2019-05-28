Brand new Philips Hue white LED bulbs are down to $10 a piece

There are a whole bunch of Philips Hue smart light bulbs on sale right now on Amazon, and you can see the entire selection of deals right here. But there’s one deal in particular that we wanted to point out, because it drops the insanely popular Philips LED 472027 Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulbs 4-Pack to just $40.80. That means the per-bulb price is just $10.20, which is within 20¢ of the all-time low. In fact, you’d pay about the same amount right now for refurbished Philips Hue white LED bulbs!

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

Related Stories:

Do you have a Fire TV or a Fire TV Stick? You should also have this $25 accessory

How is this insanely good surround sound system only $72 right now on Amazon?

Anker's Lumos smart bulbs don't need a hub, and they're down to $12 each today

VOICE ACTIVATED: The Philips Hue White Starter Kit works with Alexa for voice control (smart hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search “Philips Hue Hub” or “B016H0QZ7I” to find this product on Amazon.

LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: Add additional Smart light points to your smart home and expand your Philips Hue ecosystem with this 4-bulb White Smart Bulb pack. Requires the Philips Hue Hub for full experience, sold separately.

TAKE CONTROL: Turn smart lights on/off, dim to the desired level and set up schedules from wherever you have WiFi connection using the Philips Hue App (iOS and Android). Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.

EASY INSTALLATION: To install the Philips Hue white 4 pack starter kit, simply screw the smart bulbs into your desired light location, download the Hue mobile app and pair your Hue Bridge (sold separately). Control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.

EXPAND YOUR SMART HOME: Connect the smart bulbs directly to your other Smart Home Devices like Amazon Echo Plus, Nest, or SmartThings systems. Easily expand your smart lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com