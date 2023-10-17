Brandi Fenton's parents remember their daughter

TechCrunch

India is set to take its space activities to new levels by sending its first astronaut to the moon by 2040 — the obvious but ambitious move after the successful landing of its lunar probe Chandrayaan-3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the space department to set up the country's native space station called 'Bhartiya Antariksha Station' (Hindi translation of Indian Space Station) by 2035, and send the first Indian astronaut to the moon five years later, the government said on Tuesday. Initially, India aimed to have its own space station in 2022 that would be operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).