Who is Brandi Tomasetti? 5 things to know about the GOP challenger in the Pa. Senate race

A municipal official in Lancaster County has announced she’s going up against businessman Dave McCormick in the Republican primary for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats.

In her campaign announcement video, Brandi Tomasetti dismissed McCormick as a “RINO,” or "Republican in name only," and said he’s not in touch with the commonwealth’s residents. McCormick grew up in Pennsylvania, but as a candidate he has faced criticism for dividing his time between his homes in Connecticut and the Keystone State.

“He spent the last 15 years in Connecticut with his billions,” Tomasetti said in her recorded message, sitting with an American flag draped behind her. “How can Dave genuinely understand the diverse concerns of Pennsylvania voters?”

Tomasetti, 32, said she has spent 14 years living in the Keystone State and has no plans to leave.

Her announcement video, posted earlier this month, asks for volunteers to help her gather 2,000 signatures so she can qualify to appear on the GOP primary ballot against McCormick in April.

McCormick, who lost to Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 GOP Senate nomination, has built a formidable base of support in the current contest — already winning the endorsement of the Pennsylvania Republican Party.

The winner of the Republican primary will go on to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in the general election, a race that could help determine the balance of partisan power in the Senate.

Tomasetti is running on an 'America First' platform

Her campaign website says she’s concerned that the U.S. government is too involved in overseas issues and should focus instead on controlling the national debt and the cost of living.

In fact, she says as senator she would “block any foreign aid or military spending that does not directly protect the safety of the nation or support our veterans and servicemen.”

She’s also spoken about the need for enhanced immigration security, objecting that “not everyone entering shares our values” and blaming President Joe Biden and Democrats for failing to address a crisis at the border.

In addition, Tomasetti says she’d aim to curb corruption by seeking to limit U.S. senators to two terms in office and advocating for the installation of round-the-clock surveillance systems in government buildings.

She wants to make it more feasible for women to be homemakers

Tomasetti said she was raised by a single working mom and spent a lot of time as a child with her grandmother, who was a homemaker. While she appreciates that women have the option to enter the workforce, she worries they are “more susceptible to being taken advantage of” at their jobs.

Her website says she would support legislation requiring paid family leave and flexible work arrangements that address women’s needs.

She would also seek to control living costs so more women could opt to leave the workforce.

“[Tomasetti's] deep respect for her grandmother and other women who choose to stay at home with their families fuels her passion to advocate for more opportunities for women to make the same choice,” her website states.

She’s a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump

Tomasetti has donated to each of Trump’s presidential campaigns, according to Lancaster Online. Last year, she attended private fundraising events for the former president — one in Philadelphia and the other at Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, the newspaper reported.

In a social media post about her time at the Florida campaign event, Tomasetti said she was proud to have supported Trump since his first run.

“MAGA Republicans united to defeat Communism and Marxism in America!” she wrote in the post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Although she’s been active as a Trump supporter, she said in an email that she has never run for or held elected office before.

She works as secretary and treasurer for Conestoga Township

As secretary and treasurer, she stewards about $1 million in taxpayer revenue for the community of roughly 4,000 residents, according to her campaign kickoff video.

Tomasetti has spent much of her adult life working in the service industry, including at Xfinity Live!, a dining and entertainment venue in Philadelphia.

She graduated from Messiah University in Mechanicsburg with a degree in nutrition and dietetics and maintains an interest in “holistic and naturopathic approaches to healthcare,” her campaign website states.

She says she spends her personal time as a 'good Samaritan' and 'freedom fighter'

Tomasetti wrote in an email that she’s been involved in church ministries since she was young, helping with everything from cleaning to childcare. She has also served with a range of charities, such as the Messiah University Food Recovery Network.

Her more recent volunteer work has been with Habitat for Humanity with the York County Young Republicans, she said.

“This campaign is my fight for freedom,” she wrote in an email. “I plan to continue using my voice, regardless of whether I win the election, to speak out against injustices affecting all Americans, especially women, until I see change.”

