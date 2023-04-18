A 16-year-old was fatally shot in Winton Hill early Tuesday, police said.

Brandon Burton was found shot in the 600 block of Strand Lane just before 2 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They have not released any arrest or suspect information.

Burton's death has come during a spike in teen violence in the city. He is the fourth teen between 13 and 17 to be killed in Cincinnati since the beginning of 2023. Another 15 teens have been wounded in shootings this year as well.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Brandon Burton, 16, killed in Winton Hills shooting