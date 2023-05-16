Brandon Drew, 39, identified as man found fatally shot Monday in 3500 block of S.W. Kerry

Topeka police on Tuesday were investigating a homicide committed Monday.

Brandon M. Drew, 39, of Topeka, was identified Tuesday as the homicide victim found fatally shot Monday in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue.

Detectives continued to investigate, said Topeka police Lt. Ed Stanley. No arrests had been made.

S.W. Kerry Avenue runs north and south and is located about three blocks west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Drew became Topeka's 17th homicide victim this year.

Topeka police seek tips

Officers were called about 2 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry, where they found a person with life-threatening injuries, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

That person was taken to a Topeka hospital, where they died, Stanley said.

Nichols asked anyone with information about the homicide to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Block's other homicides took place in April and September

The 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue was also the scene of homicides that claimed the lives of Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16, of Topeka, who died April 26 after being fatally shot there on April 7; and Gregory Dean Butts, 55, who died after being fatally shot there on Sept. 29.

Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was subsequently wounded and arrested after a police shootout in downtown Topeka in connection with crimes that included first-degree murder linked to Butts' death. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to begin June 5 in Shawnee County District Court.

Authorities haven't revealed any potential links between the three homicides committed in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry.

